MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MYRG. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.25.

MYRG opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.79. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.83 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MYR Group by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

