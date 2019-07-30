Nancy E. Maloney Sells 2,604 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 8,031,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,059,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,959,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 193,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 91,632 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 24,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie set a $79.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

