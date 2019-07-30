NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $125,991.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00279396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.01553454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,874,750 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai.

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.