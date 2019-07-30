National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Trading Up 7.5% Following Strong Earnings

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.61, approximately 449,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 241,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGHC shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of National General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,863.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,846 shares of company stock valued at $370,130 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of National General by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National General by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,821,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National General by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,820 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in National General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.

National General Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

