National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Grid plc (LON:NG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $859.10. National Grid shares last traded at $851.90, with a volume of 4,875,835 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 910.94 ($11.90).

The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 841.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, insider Peter Gershon purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06). Also, insider Andrew Agg sold 13,593 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00), for a total transaction of £114,453.06 ($149,553.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,033 shares of company stock valued at $48,447,678.

National Grid Company Profile (LON:NG)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

