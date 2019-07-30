NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.63. NCR has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $33.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 91.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 4,639 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $132,721.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,357 shares in the company, valued at $696,853.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 5,430 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $155,189.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,161. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

