NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $32,765.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $476,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 34,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,148,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,803.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $19,210,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $14,569,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $5,379,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetGear during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

