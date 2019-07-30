Neutron 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Neutron has a total market cap of $151,923.00 and $59.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

