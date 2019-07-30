New Jersey Resources (NJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. New Jersey Resources has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.95-2.05 EPS.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $866.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Jersey Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $51.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $596,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at $576,237.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

