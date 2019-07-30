NEXT Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. NEXT has a total market cap of $77.22 million and $7.84 million worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00015844 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00941880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000411 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002546 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 973,628,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,269,268 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.