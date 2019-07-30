NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGOV. Loop Capital upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get NIC alerts:

EGOV stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. NIC has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.07 million. NIC had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIC will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Kovzan sold 35,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NIC by 201.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NIC by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIC by 958.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.