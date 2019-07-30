Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nice by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nice by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $152.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.95.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

