Nomura Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,300.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,368.76.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,241.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,126.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

