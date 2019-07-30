Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,581 ($20.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.59 ($93.71).

FRA:BAYN traded down €2.03 ($2.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €57.30 ($66.63). 5,069,882 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €57.96. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

