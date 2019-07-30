Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce earnings per share of $2.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.83.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $619,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $511,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,839.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.87. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $138.65 and a 12-month high of $211.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.