Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 67 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 133.8% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total transaction of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,795 shares of company stock worth $7,779,608 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, hitting $304.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,451. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.60. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

