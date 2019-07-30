Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,078,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,097,000 after purchasing an additional 437,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,220,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,626,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,091,000 after purchasing an additional 301,789 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $42.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.93.

NYSE:ECL traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.86. 22,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $201.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

