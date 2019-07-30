Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.16% of Middleby worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middleby by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub lowered ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King raised Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

MIDD traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.05. 7,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

