Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $3.94 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,449 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.11% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,997. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

