Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $510,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21,956.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 741,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,683,000 after buying an additional 539,562 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,247,000 after buying an additional 38,656 shares during the period. Kynikos Associates LP boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 557,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.74. 290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,225. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.75 and a twelve month high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

