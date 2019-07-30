Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.58. 61,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.36. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $155,605.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $87.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock valued at $752,989 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

