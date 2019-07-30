Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 944 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 630.2% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 386.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,074 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $12.00 price target on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.89.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.67. 4,014,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

