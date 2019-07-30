North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in July

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NRT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.05. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.47.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.15% and a return on equity of 7,737.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Lucas Capital Management owned 0.33% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.