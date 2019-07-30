Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne Sells 31,595 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $2,152,771.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $99.09. 675,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $112.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

