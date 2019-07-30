Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTRS stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $112.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,102,000 after buying an additional 191,224 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

