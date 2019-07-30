Northstar Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Northstar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 2.1% of Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,138,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Booking by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Booking by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,057.52.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,910.78. 4,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,873.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,109.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

