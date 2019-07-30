Northstar Capital Management LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northstar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.34. 95,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

