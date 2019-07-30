Northstar Capital Management LLC Sells 3,008 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Northstar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,133 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4,386.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 221,452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 770.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,681 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CGC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.56. 2,033,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,917. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $225.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

