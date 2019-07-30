Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Novus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Novus Therapeutics news, Director Erez Chimovits bought 646,204 shares of Novus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Flesher sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $28,544.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,855 shares in the company, valued at $311,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,451 shares of company stock worth $57,429 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

