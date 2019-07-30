NOW Token Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last seven days, NOW Token has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One NOW Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. NOW Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $2,892.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00280821 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.01543211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. NOW Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,758,708 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io. The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io.

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

