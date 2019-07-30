NuBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,726.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, NuBits has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $659,051.00 and $16,726.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00279937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01542441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00117285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000634 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

