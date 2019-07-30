Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.94%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.