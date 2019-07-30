NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1,115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

