NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 71,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.56.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($13.96). The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

