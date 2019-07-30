NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $187,406.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

