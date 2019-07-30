NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1,835.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Celgene by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Celgene by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.71 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 target price on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Celgene stock opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Celgene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.59 and a 12-month high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

