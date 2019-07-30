NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $476.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $509.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.