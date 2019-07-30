NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 8,803 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 195.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NYSE:XEL opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

In related news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $257,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $2,990,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,790. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

