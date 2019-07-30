NuWave Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ventas by 59.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

