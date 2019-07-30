Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 750.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 368,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 6,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 276,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,446,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

