Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nwam LLC raised its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 104.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IQIYI by 756.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in IQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 28,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.02. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

