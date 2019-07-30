Nwam LLC Has $303,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $208,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2,752.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 155.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $2,514,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $9.09 on Tuesday, hitting $164.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.51. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

