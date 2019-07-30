Nwam LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKG. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 403.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKG traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.66 and a fifty-two week high of $198.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.78.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

