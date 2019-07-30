Nwam LLC Sells 368 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 40,641.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 514,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,650,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,097,834,000 after acquiring an additional 359,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 123.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 314,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 569,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $171,318,000 after acquiring an additional 281,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,062,000 after acquiring an additional 181,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $3,321,230.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.68.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.86. 10,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $202.77 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $2.65 per share. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

