Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. On average, analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OMP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $732.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

OMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

