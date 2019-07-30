OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) Trading 10.3% Higher

OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.93, 118,263 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 108,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of OASMIA PHARMACE/ADR (NASDAQ:OASM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The company's approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs.

