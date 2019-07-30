Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Trading Down 4.9%

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.23), approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.30).

The company has a market cap of $113.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Octopus AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -0.52%.

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

