ODEM (ODE) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $41.19 million and $688,088.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00279344 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.01534880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00117499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

