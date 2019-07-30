ODUWA Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $455,206.00 and $90,481.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006439 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00130997 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006004 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000736 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.