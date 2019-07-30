Odyssey Price Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and $3.73 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, FCoin, CoinTiger and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00279563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.01527711 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00117172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,729,392,470 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, LBank, CoinTiger, FCoin, Upbit, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.